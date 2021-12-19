north haven

Armed Carjacking Under Investigation in North Haven

An armed carjacking is under investigation in North Haven.

Police responded to the Mobile gas station on Washington Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday after getting a report of an armed robbery and carjacking.

When police arrived, they said they learned that shortly after the female victim arrived at the gas pumps, she was approached by three men in their late teens or early 20s who were in what was described as a mid 2010 Altima or Maxima.

According to investigators, one of the men approached the woman with a gun and demanded her vehicle. The woman fled into the store and then reported the incident to police.

Both vehicles were last seen getting onto I-91 south, authorities said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information about the incident is asked to contact police. Callers can remain anonymous.

