Armed, Dangerous Man Wanted for Questioning in Hartford Murder: PD

Hartford police have released the identity of a man who is wanted for questioning about a murder that happened on Monday night.

Police said they are looking to talk to 25-year-old John Satkunas after a deadly stabbing on Bellevue Street.

Officers were called to Bellevue Street around 5:30 p.m. after getting a report of a man down in the building's hallway. When they arrived, they said they found the victim, who appeared to be in his 50s, suffering from stab wounds.

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Investigators said they found two crime scenes - one in an apartment and one in the hallway - and it does not appear to be a random attack.

Authorities said although there is no warrant for Satkunas' arrest, he is considered armed and dangerous.

Satkunas is described as being 5-foot 5-inches tall and 150 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. His last known addresses are in Hartford and Prospect, police added.

If you see Satkunas, you're urged to call 911.