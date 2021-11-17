Armed Man Surrenders After Incident at Trumbull Home

An armed man has surrendered after an incident at a home in Trumbull on Tuesday night.

Police were called to a home near Tashua Road around 8 p.m. after getting a report of a domestic disturbance.

Before officers arrived, they said the male suspect fled from the house to an adjacent building on the property and he was armed with a gun.

Police immediately secured the area near the home and the Southwest Regional Emergency Response Team was called. The team negotiated with the man, who then surrendered peacefully, according to police.

At this time, investigators have not released the man's identity or any charges he may be facing. The investigation is ongoing.

A Trumbull Citizen Alert Message was sent to residents in the area telling them about police activity in the neighborhood. Residents were urged to remain in their homes and lock their doors. The warning was canceled shortly after midnight once the man was taken into custody, police said.

No injuries were reported.