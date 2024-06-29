Bridgeport

Armed man who escaped from DOC halfway house in New Haven arrested: police

An armed man who escaped from a Department of Correction halfway house in New Haven earlier this month has been arrested in Bridgeport, according to police.

Police said 27-year-old Juwaun Terry, of Stratford, was taken into custody Thursday after fleeing out of the rear door on the second floor of a multi-family home on Highland Avenue in Bridgeport.

According to authorities, police found a 9 mm Glock gun that Terry had discarded in the house before he fled.

At the time of his arrest, investigators said he was considered an escapee from state custody. Authorities said Terry is a convicted felon and is on the state's Deadly Weapon Offender Registry.

Police said Terry was charged with seven weapons-related crimes including criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine and violation of the state Deadly Weapon Offender Registry. He was also charged with violation of a protective order and interfering with an officer, police added.

Terry was returned to the custody of the state Dept. of Correction after the arrest and was processed at Bridgeport Police Department. He was reportedly later found to have multiple active warrants from other jurisdictions.

It's unclear why Bridgeport Police were originally called to the home on Highland Avenue. An additional arrest is expected in connection to that portion of the incident.

