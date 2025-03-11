Milford

Armed men on the loose after stealing car with woman inside in Milford: police

By Angela Fortuna

Two armed carjackers are on the loose after allegedly trying to steal a car with a woman inside in Milford over the weekend.

Police got a 911 call from a man saying his car was stolen from Cumberland Farms on Boston Post Road Sunday.

The man told authorities that his 25-year-old sister was inside the car when it was taken.

One of the suspects is accused of punching and kicking the woman to get her out of the car, but when that didn't work, they drove off and tried again on Cherry Street.

She was eventually able to fight back and drove away. The suspects were last seen heading towards exit 39 on Interstate 95 in a darker-colored SUV, officials said.

Police said one of the men had dreads and was wearing a grey sweat suit, and the other man was wearing all black.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-878-6551.

