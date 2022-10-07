Armed Robber Wanted in Connection to Several Thefts in Southeastern Conn.

Police are actively searching for an armed robber that's believed to be responsible for at least six robberies in Southeastern Connecticut Friday night.

Ledyard Police said they were called to Pumpkin Hill Marketplace on Gallup Hill Road for an armed robbery. Employees told police than a man robbed the store at gunpoint, ran across the street to a getaway car and drove off.

Ledyard Police

Norwich Police were also called to a robbery at Sam's Gas Station on Washington Street. Responding officers said a man demanded money from the cash register at gunpoint. He then fled the scene on foot.

Connecticut State Police said they were called to a gas station on Route 32, or Franklin Turnpike, in Franklin for a reported armed robbery. Eastern District Major Crime detectives are investigating.

Authorities are actively looking for the robber, who appears to be wearing a black puffy winter jacket, grey sweatpants, black shoes, and a gray/black mask.

Police said the thief's clothing description is consistent with several other robberies that happened across Southeastern Connecticut Friday night. This includes Groton, Stonington, Montville, Ledyard, Norwich and Franklin.

The thief is believed to have fled in an unknown car out of the area.

No injured have been reported in any of the robberies. The thefts are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police.