Armed robberies at Manchester gas stations under investigation

Two armed robberies at gas stations in Manchester are under investigation on Monday morning.

Police said there was an attempted armed robbery at a gas station on Center Street before 4 a.m.

A few minutes later, investigators said there was an armed robbery at a gas station on Adams Street. It's unclear what was taken.

No injuries were reported.

The investigations are active and ongoing.