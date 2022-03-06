Armed Robbery at Ellington Gas Station Under Investigation

Connecticut State Police are investigating after an armed robbery at a gas station in Ellington on Saturday night.

Troopers said two men entered the Valero gas station on Main Street around 8:35 p.m.

One of the men demanded an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint from the clerk, according to state police.

He and two other men are then believed to have fled on foot from the store. State police said they were driving a gray or silver four-door vehicle, possibly an Infiniti with black rims, and left in an unknown direction of travel.

According to state police, the first male suspect is approximately 5-foot 8-inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and was wearing a tan jacket with a hood, blue jeans, a black neck gator, a gray knit cap with a white hood over it and possibly eyeglasses.

The second male suspect is described by authorities as being 5-foot 10-inches tall, about 180 pounds and was wearing tan work boots, blue jeans, a tan jacket and a green hooded sweatshirt.

State police said the third male suspect stayed outside and they do not have a description for him.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Anyone with information about the identities of the men, their whereabouts or information about the vehicle is asked to contact Det. Christopher Sackett #590 at (860) 896-3272 or by email at christopher.sackett@ct.gov. All information can remain anonymous.