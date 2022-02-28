Armed Robbery at Farmington Gas Station Under Investigation

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a gas station in Farmington over the weekend.

Officers received a report around 10:09 p.m. on Sunday about an armed robbery at the Scott's Village Mobil gas station on Farmington Avenue.

According to police, two suspects wearing masks entered the store. One suspect displayed a gun and demanded cash and merchandise from the employee and then fled, they added.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McKeown at (860) 675-2463 or via the anonymous tip line at (860) 675-2483.