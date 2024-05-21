Armed robbery under investigation in West Hartford

An investigation is underway regarding an armed robbery in West Hartford.
It happened in the New Park Avenue area on Tuesday.
Police say they have taken one person into custody, and that a firearm was recovered.
According to authorities, this is an isolated incident and there does not appear to be a danger to the public at this time.
