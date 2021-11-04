Armed Robbery Spree on Shoreline Linked to Teens

A crime spree that unfolded within just hours launched investigations up and down the shoreline. And police say teens were involved and a gun was pulled on people, including a couple of school workers.

Fairfield Police say one robbery took place near The Southport School around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Normally speaking, we don’t have any serious crime in this neighborhood,” said Bill Waltrip of Fairfield.

Officers say a 15-year-old male approached two women, flashed a gun and took their phones and bags.

“Our community is concerned that juveniles with weapons were at a school and robbing two teachers on their way into school. It’s frightening to the entire community,” said Brenda Kupchick, R – Fairfield First Selectwoman.

Investigators say the women were not hurt and raced into the school. It then went briefly into a secure mode.

“They had a plan. They executed it. And the children, faculty and the entire residency of that area was notified and safe,” said Sen. Tony Hwang, D – Fairfield.

The Southport School has not yet returned a request for comment.

Shortly before, detectives say the crew made two stops in Branford: One where police say a gas station was robbed and another where a man leaving a motel was punched and had his car, wallet and phone stolen.

Investigators believe the group is also behind similar crimes in Clinton and Norwalk on Wednesday.

“The permissiveness and audacity of individuals that are perpetrating these crimes are indeed troubling and we have to get to the root of it,” said Hwang.

Fairfield Police say their suspect was taken into custody by New Haven Police and the teen has a prior record.

We’re told more arrests are expected.

While some are renewing their call for a special legislative session to focus on the juvenile justice system, Gov. Ned Lamont has so far resisted and instead recently talked about getting stricter with some young criminals and adding judges to speed up cases.

“There’s got to be a point in time, this has to be a wake-up call for the legislature that we have a problem with juvenile crime,” said Kupchick.