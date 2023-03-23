Armed Robbery, Stolen Car Happened Minutes Apart in Norwalk: Police

A woman walking near the police station in Norwalk was assaulted and robbed late Wednesday night, according to police.

The woman told police she was walking on Henry Street around 11:45 p.m. when a red vehicle pulled up alongside her and two people with guns jumped out. One of the suspects pointed a gun at her and the other hit her in the face with the other gun, the victim told police.

The suspects took money from her purse and then jumped back in the vehicle with a third person who drove the vehicle away.

The woman ran to the police department to report the incident.

Just a few minutes later, police got a call from a man reporting his car had been stolen from the Mobil gas station on East Avenue.

The man told police he was inside the store when he saw two men jump into his running vehicle and take off.

A red vehicle similar to the one involved in the earlier robbery was used in the stolen car incident at the gas station, police said. They believe the two crimes are connected.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Detective Fitzmaurice at the Norwalk Police Department at (203) 854-3180 or by email at dfitzmaurice@norwalkct.org.