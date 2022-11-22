Armed Robbery Suspect Accused of Leading Police on Pursuit in Rocky Hill, Hartford

An armed robbery suspect accused of leading police on a pursuit in Rocky Hill and Hartford on Monday night has been arrested.

Shelton police were called to Cleto's Package Store on Howe Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators said it was reported that a man who is approximately 40 to 50 years old entered the store and displayed an AR15-type rifle and demanded money. The man then left the store with cash and items.

Detectives were able to get video surveillance, which identified the suspect vehicle. The information was sent to other law enforcement agencies.

Authorities said the West Haven Police Department contacted Connecticut State Police requesting help with a vehicle stop around 10 p.m. The vehicle was reported to have been involved in the armed robbery in Shelton.

Officers and troopers were following the vehicle on Interstate 91 north in Rocky Hill near exit 24 and attempted to stop the vehicle using emergency lights and sirens.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 49-year-old Jose Balseiro Reyes, of Bridgeport, failed to stop and engaged police in pursuit. Reyes is accused of driving over 100 miles per hour before exiting the highway at exit 33 in Hartford.

After exiting the highway, investigators said Reyes crashed the vehicle into a metal beam guardrail on Jennings Road.

Police said Reyes and his passenger were both taken into custody. Both Reyes and his passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash and were transported to the hospital.

For the police pursuit, Reyes was issued a misdemeanor summons charging him with reckless driving and engaging police in a pursuit. His bond is set at $10,000 and he is due in court for motor vehicle charges on December 13.

Reyes is facing robbery, larceny and violation of probation charges for the incident in Shelton. He was held on a $225,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Shelton and West Haven police are investigating the armed robbery and Hartford police is investigating the crash.