Armed Robbery Under Investigation in Waterbury

An armed robbery is under investigation in Waterbury.

Police were called to the Pit Stop Gas Station around 7:40 p.m. on Friday after getting a complaint of an armed robbery.

Officers said it was reported that an unknown man entered the store and displayed a knife as items were stolen. The man reportedly fled from the store before police arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.