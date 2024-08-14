Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous' man who robbed Willimantic gas station

Police are searching for the “armed and dangerous” man who robbed a Willimantic gas station at gunpoint on Monday night.

Officers responded to the A-1 gas station on Main Street around 6:11 p.m. on Monday to investigate an armed robbery.

They said the preliminary investigation shows that a man in his mid-20s to early 30s went into the store holding a gun and stole cash from the register.

He had an average build and was between 5-feet-8 and 5-feet-11, according to a news release.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said they have not found the gun and the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

They urge people not to approach him but to call the Willimantic police department at 860-465-3141.