Armed Suspects Carjacked Woman in West Hartford Parking Lot: Police

West Hartford police are investigating a carjacking at the Crossroads Plaza off North Main Street Friday.

Police said the victim was pulling out of a parking spot at the US Post Office at the Crossroads Plaza Friday afternoon when she was approached by two male suspects. One was carrying a handgun. The suspects ordered the victim out of her car and stole it. The victim was not hurt.

Police believe the same suspects have committed similar crimes in the Greater Hartford area.

The victim's vehicle and suspect's vehicle have both been found. West Hartford police are working with other departments to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Hartford Police at 860-523-5203 or use the WHPD Tip Line at 860-570-8969 or whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.