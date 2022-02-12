Fairfield

Around 2 Dozen People Exposed to Pepper Spray in Line at Fairfield Restaurant

Around two dozen people were exposed to pepper spray while waiting to get into a restaurant in Fairfield on Friday night.

Officers received reports of multiple people being pepper sprayed at the Wafu Asian Bistro on Post Road around 10:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found approximately 200 people near the parking lot with about 20 to 30 people exposed to what appeared to be pepper spray.

Authorities said about six of those people were evaluated by AMR and were released on scene with the remaining people leaving in private vehicles.

According to police, victims and witnesses reported being in line to get into the restaurant when the crowd began aggressively pushing everyone toward the entrance. During this time, they said they were hit in the face and eyes with a mist of what was believed to be pepper spray that was dispersed into the crowd.

At this time, officers said they do not know who is responsible for dispersing the pepper spray into the crowd. The incident remains under investigation.

