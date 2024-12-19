Police make second arrest after shooting in West Hartford

West Hartford police have arrested a second person in connection with a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they found one victim while responding to reports of gunshots on Hillcrest Avenue around 2:49 p.m. Wednesday and provided medical aid.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said, and the person was taken to the hospital.

Police arrested a 19-year-old West Hartford man and he was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of a firearm without a permit, reckless endangerment in the first degree, assault in the second degree with a firearm and interfering with a police investigation.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said they later arrested a 32-year-old Hartford man and charged him with unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment in the first degree and attempted assault in the second degree with a firearm.

Bond for both was set at $750,000.

Police are investigating and they ask anyone who has information to call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203 or the tip line at (860) 570-8969 or email the tip line at whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.