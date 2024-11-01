Shelton police arrest man accused of killing family member's kitten

Shelton police have arrested a man who is accused of killing a family member’s kitten.

One of the man’s family members told police that she left her kitten with the 47-year-old man while she was away and he told her that the kitten was missing, but then another family member found it dead in the backyard, police said.

The man admitted to family members that he killed the kitten and told another family member that the kitten was annoying him, according to police.

The additional details police released about the kitten’s death are disturbing.

The UConn Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory determined that the kitten had multiple skull fractures with marked hemorrhage. The cause of death was determined to be trauma to the left body wall and pulmonary hemorrhage.

Police said there was evidence of blunt-force trauma and it was highly improbable that another animal had killed the kitten.

The suspect was arrested on Friday and charged with malicious killing of an animal in the first degree.

He was held on a $25,000 bond and is due to be arraigned in Derby Court on Friday.