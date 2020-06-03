Hartford

Arrest Made After Deadly Shooting in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

Hartford police have made an arrest after a deadly shooting last week.

Police said on Wednesday that an arrest was made in last Tuesday's shooting homicide on Wethersfield Avenue.

Officers said the shooting happened at 530 Wethersfield Avenue. Authorities have not released the person's identity.

Police said they pursued a vehicle believed to be involved from the scene after the shooting.

The driver had been detained after the shooting, according to police. It's unclear if he or she was arrested.

