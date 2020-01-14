Arrest Made After Disturbance at SoNo Collection in Norwalk

Norwalk police have arrested a person who is accused of creating a disturbance at Bloomingdale’s at the SoNo Collection.

Police responded to the store at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a male knocking down items and punching another person in the store.

Some callers said he was destroying all of the items in the store, according to police.

Officials said a security guard approached the man, who punched and threw items at the guard and another security guard attempted to pepper spray the suspect.

Officers took the suspect into custody after a brief struggle, police said.

During the initial response, there were reports that shots were fired, but police said no shots were fired during the incident.

One security guard and one other person sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Bloomingdale’s and the SoNo collection are open and police said this appears to be an isolated incident.

The suspect was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, interfering with an officer and breach of peace. Bond was set at $100,000.