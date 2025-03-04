Arrest made after ‘offensive' graffiti was found in Norwich

An arrest has been made in connection to what police said was offensive graffiti that was found in locations on the city's westside last month.

Police said they found antisemitic symbols in four locations on Feb. 21, 2025, and some graffiti said "Trump."

“Roughly around 6:30 this morning, we started fielding phone calls, both on our anonymous tip line and dispatch,” Lt. Kyle Besse said when the graffiti was found. “We sent officers out and discovered the graffiti in several different locations. At least two of them had the word ‘Trump’ included, and they all included a swastika-type symbol.”

Besse said one was found on a wall, another on the Interstate 395 overpass. Two were spray painted on roadways.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage from several sources and conducted interviews. A 40-year-old Norwich man was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody on Tuesday morning.

Those in the Jewish community in Norwich were devastated when they learned about the graffiti.

“This morning, to wake up to a text message from a friend saying, ‘I was driving to Starbucks to get my coffee and there was a huge swastika on the road,’ [it] just was a devastating way to start the day when our community is feeling so vulnerable and so sad right now,” Rachel Levy, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut, said.

“In our community, we have children of Holocaust survivors who live here. Our Jewish community actively works to help community members who need food and clothing. We cannot understand why there are people here who want to exterminate us," she continued.

Levy said she wishes she could sit down and have a conversation with the person responsible.

“We would like to have a conversation we would like to show what the Jewish community is really all about, that we want to work towards building a better world and we don't want anybody to miss out on the opportunities of this wonderful American democracy that we're a part of,” Levy said.

“This is not something that our Norwich community tolerates. This is not something that we want as part of our community. My family came here in 1905, welcomed as Jewish immigrants, and we're here to stay," she continued.

“This type of vandalism is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our community,” Norwich police previously said in a statement.