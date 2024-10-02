Arrest made following false report of active shooter at East Hampton School: police

Police in East Hampton say they are charging a woman with multiple crimes after claims of an active shooter at a local school.

According to the East Hampton Police Department, officers responded on Tuesday to reports of a shooter inside the town's middle school on Childs Road.

Police say a woman was outside the school, and told officers a shooter was inside.

Additional officers responded and also placed East Hampton High School on lockdown.

Following an investigation, police say the woman who placed the original call and the woman they met with outside the school were the same person.

Police also say they determined there was no active threat at either school, and the lockdowns were lifted.

The caller was charged on Wednesday with falsely reporting an incident, misuse of the 911 system, and breach of peace. According to East Hampton's police chief, the woman was also told that she is banned from all East Hampton Schools.