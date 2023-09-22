Arrest made in 2017 murder of man at birthday party in New Britain

Authorities have arrested a suspect more than six years after the shooting death of a man who was attending a birthday party in New Britain.

Gabriel "Bebo" Pereira, 32, was at the birthday party at a home on Park Street on August 1, 2017 when he stepped outside and was shot in the head, according to the state's Division of Criminal Justice.

New Britain police, the Cold Case Unit of the Office of the Chief State's Attorney, and the New Britain State's Attorney's Office all investigated Pereira's killing.

The investigation included tips, surveillance footage, cell phone records, and witness interviews.

Authorities developed a suspect and arrested 30-year-old Michael B. Coleman, of Middletown.

Coleman is charged with murder. He was arraigned in New Britain Superior Court on Friday and wwas held on $5 million bond.

“This arrest exemplifies the dedication and persistence of the Division’s Cold Case Unit, the New Britain State’s Attorney’s Office and the New Britain Police Department in ensuring that those responsible for the homicide of Mr. Pereira are brought to justice,” Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin said.