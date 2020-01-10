Hamden

Arrest Made in October Burglaries in Hamden

Hamden Police Department have made an arrest after completing a burglary investigation from October.

Officials say on both October 18th and 19th, Felix Torres,47, broke into at Snack Plus Deli on Putnam Avenue by throwing a large rock through a plate glass window. Once inside, Torres stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

Two warrants were issued for the suspect. Torres was arrested at Meriden Superior Court on January 8.

He is charged with 2 counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree, Larceny in the 3rd Degree and Larceny in the 5th Degree. Torres is being held on a $75,000 bond.

