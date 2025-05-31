Bridgeport

Arrest of Bridgeport firefighter under investigation

The arrest of a Bridgeport firefighter is under investigation by the city.

Bridgeport city officials said firefighter Shpresa Bungu was arrested last week and the city is investigating.

According to the CT judicial website, 40-year-old Bungu was arrested by Southington police and is facing charges including disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a child.

Investigators have not released any details about the circumstances that led to her arrest.

Her next court date is July 31.

The city said she has been with the fire department for approximately five years.

