Arrest of former New Haven police officer on sex assault charges stuns residents

A former New Haven Police officer has been charged with sexual assault involving a minor. Police say the former officer, who also worked as a school resource officer, was arrested Thursday.

“When you hear stuff like that, you’re like, 'am I safe? Is my kids safe?'” Licshot Gates, of New Haven, said.

People in New Haven are stunned by the news of former police officer Jeremy Elliott being accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

“That can mentally destroy a child’s life going through tragedy like that,” Gates said.

New Haven police say Elliott worked as an officer from 2008 to 2021 and was a school resource and Police Athletic League (PAL) officer. Some people are wondering the impact on the kids he interacted with.

“When stuff like this happens, you don’t know what’s going through their minds,” Semeyka Williams, of New Haven, said.

Elliott was arrested Thursday by Wethersfield police after a complaint was filed with New Haven police in March. Officers say the allegations against Elliott date back between 2012 to 2014.

He was also previously suspended and reassigned in 2017 for making inappropriate advances towards an 18-year-old student. Former Fairfield police chief Gary McNamara said no officer should take advantage of their position, particularly involving students.

“It sets us back in the trust and the relationship police officers are designed to have inside our schools,” he said.

In a statement, New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson wrote:

“The New Haven Police Department takes all allegations of sexual assaults seriously. The city of New Haven deserves police officers who serve and protect and respect their authority. This type of alleged behavior will not be tolerated at the New Haven Police Department."

Elliott has been released on $100,000 bond.