Arrest warrant issued for man accused of killing wife, critically injuring mother-in-law in New Britain

New Britain police issued an arrest warrant for a man they said killed a woman and critically injured another in a shooting on Prospect Street early Monday morning.

Christopher Raye is facing charges including murder and assault for the death of Bryana Raye. Friends tell NBC Connecticut the pair were married.

He’s also accused of shooting Bryana's mother, who was listed in critical condition.

Raye, 30, is being remembered as a devoted mother of two young children, a daughter, sister, friend, and registered nurse.

“She had two babies. They were 3 and 2, and she was so madly in love with her kids,” said Janell Covington, a longtime friend of Raye. “Her kids were her entire world. She had a small family but her family was her world.”

Police responded to the home on Prospect Street around 3 a.m. Monday after a report of a domestic disturbance. They found Raye with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect, police said, had fled the scene.

“I still kind of feel like I’m in denial a little bit every time I look at pictures. I still feel like it’s not really real,” said Covington. “She just had a beautiful soul. Bryana literally wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

Covington said Raye became a registered nurse last year to give her children a better life. She lost her mother to cancer last year, and her other mother is fighting for her life after Monday’s shooting.

“She was extremely, extremely giving. Bryana would give you the shirt off her back. She loved extremely hard,” Covington said. “It matched with her character and who she was. She just loved to love people. She loved to take care of people.”

Bryana Raye worked at the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain. A hospital spokesperson released a statement on Tuesday:

“Bryana Raye was a cherished and admired member of our staff and we are devastated by this tragedy. Our hearts go out to her family and she will be in our thoughts as we continue the work she was so dedicated to."

The warrant charges Raye with murder, first-degree assault with a firearm, risk of injury, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal use of a weapon.

Bond was set for Christopher Raye at $1 million. Anyone with information is urged to contact New Britain Police.