Waterbury bar was operating illegally after hours: police

Waterbury police said a local bar was operating early into the morning on Wednesday, past when it was supposed to be closed, and they have arrested five people.

Officers who were on patrol in the area of East Main and Cherry Street heard loud music coming from Prestige Bar and Restaurant around 3:18 a.m. Wednesday and found several vehicles illegally parked on the street, police said. This led them to believe the establishment was operating beyond its permitted hours.

Police said they seized more than 100 bottles of liquor and $704 in cash.

They charged a 34-year-old Waterbury man who they said is a part owner of the establishment, a 34-year-old Manchester man and a 44-year-old Waterbury woman with illegal sale of alcohol and hours and days of sale.

A 32-year-old New Britain woman was charged with assault on a police officer, breach of peace in the second degree and interfering with an officer and a 30-year-old Waterbury man was charged with disorderly conduct.