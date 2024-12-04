Waterbury

Waterbury bar was operating illegally after hours: police

Waterbury police said a local bar was operating early into the morning on Wednesday, past when it was supposed to be closed, and they have arrested five people.

Officers who were on patrol in the area of East Main and Cherry Street heard loud music coming from Prestige Bar and Restaurant around 3:18 a.m. Wednesday and found several vehicles illegally parked on the street, police said. This led them to believe the establishment was operating beyond its permitted hours.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Police said they seized more than 100 bottles of liquor and $704 in cash.

They charged a 34-year-old Waterbury man who they said is a part owner of the establishment, a 34-year-old Manchester man and a 44-year-old Waterbury woman with illegal sale of alcohol and hours and days of sale.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A 32-year-old New Britain woman was charged with assault on a police officer, breach of peace in the second degree and interfering with an officer and a 30-year-old Waterbury man was charged with disorderly conduct.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us