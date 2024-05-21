8 arrested after Waterbury police break up alleged cockfighting ring

Eight people have been arrested after Waterbury police said they broke up an illegal cockfighting ring.

Police said it took place in a garage on Gasparri Lane. They first received tips about the alleged ring on March 2.

Six of the eight arrested are from Massachusetts. Two are from Connecticut; Wallingford and Waterbury, respectively. They're all charged with conspiracy to commit cruelty to animals, interfering with a search warrant and conspiracy at gambling.

According to the National Humane Society, cockfighting is a practice in which two or more specially bred roosters are "placed in an enclosed pit to fight for the primary purposes of gambling and entertainment."

A cockfight can last anywhere between a few minutes to more than half an hour, and usually results in the death of one or both roosters.

Police have not confirmed how many roosters were found on the property, nor what will happen to them.