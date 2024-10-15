Fire set to construction vehicles off I-84 caused $1 million in damage: police

Someone caused $1 million worth of damage to several construction vehicles and work vehicles that were set on fire or vandalized off Interstate 84 in Farmington and state police are trying to figure out who did it.

State police said Hammonasset Construction contacted them around 10:46 a.m. Monday to report that several vehicles that were parked in the area of I-84 West near exit 39A in Farmington had been damaged over the weekend.

Troopers who responded found heavy damage to 11 vehicles in a secluded construction yard off the highway. They said Hammonasset Construction estimates the total loss to be around $1 million.

As the investigation continues, state police said the fire would likely have been visible from the highway in that area, the I-84 West exit 39A off-ramp and the Route 9 exit 40A ramp connector to I-84.

Anyone who has information or who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area from during the overnight hours of Oct. 12 into Oct. 13 is asked to contact Detective Bria at James.Bria@ct.gov or at 860-461-8610.