Southington

Art Rich, Southington Photographer, Dies of Coronavirus: Family

NBC Connecticut

Art Rich, a well-known Southington photographer, has died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, his family confirmed Tuesday. He was 73.

Rich was the master photographer at Art Rich Photography, where he and his team did everything from weddings to family photos and senior portraits for thousands of people.

According to his family, Rich tested positive for COVID-19 in late March and had been receiving treatment at Midstate Medical Center. He died Tuesday afternoon.

His daughter said he was generally healthy and active. The family was unable to be with him at the hospital.

"We are devastated. It just hasn't become a reality yet. We appreciate all the prayers and everyone who has reached out," Angel Rich wrote in a Facebook post.

Update on Art Rich from Jan Rich, Gina Rich, Tiffany Rich & Jason RichToday is a sad day as we had to say goodbye to...

Posted by Angel Rich on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

On Wednesday there were bouquets of flowers left on the fence outside Rich's photography business.

This article tagged under:

Southingtoncoronavirusconnecticut coronavirusart rich
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us