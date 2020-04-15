Art Rich, Southington Photographer, Dies of Coronavirus: Family

Art Rich, a well-known Southington photographer, has died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, his family confirmed Tuesday. He was 73.

Rich was the master photographer at Art Rich Photography, where he and his team did everything from weddings to family photos and senior portraits for thousands of people.

According to his family, Rich tested positive for COVID-19 in late March and had been receiving treatment at Midstate Medical Center. He died Tuesday afternoon.

His daughter said he was generally healthy and active. The family was unable to be with him at the hospital.

"We are devastated. It just hasn't become a reality yet. We appreciate all the prayers and everyone who has reached out," Angel Rich wrote in a Facebook post.

On Wednesday there were bouquets of flowers left on the fence outside Rich's photography business.