Arthur C. Luf Children's Burn Camp hosts 30 burn survivors this year

For more than 30 years, the Arthur C. Luf Children's Burn Camp in Killingworth has given youth the skills to see beyond their burn injuries.

By Jolie Sherman

Summer isn't over for some kids in our state. The past week has been packed with activity at Arthur C. Luf Children's Burn Camp in Killingworth, from swimming to archery to a ropes course.

"This is a very fun place," said Adair Rodriguez of New Jersey.

A place Rodriguez has called home for the last three summers.

"If you've ever felt out, here, you'll never be left out," he said.

Rodrguez is one of 30 burn survivors enrolled in the camp this year. Thanks to the Connecticut Burn Foundation, he and other survivors get to enjoy this week-long experience for free.

It also shows them how they can overcome their scarring and injuries.

"'You know, the thing is, they're kids now, but they have to grow to be adults. So, the whole idea is to say, 'Hey, you've had an injury, but that does not define who you are and who you can be,'" Steve Lupinacci said.

Camp Director Steve Lupinacci was a firefighter in Stratford for 26 years before retiring in 2013.

Lupinacci's staff is made up of first responders, medical professionals and adult burn survivors who volunteer their time to give kids a memorable summer. 

"It's taught me that I can test my limits. That I can do things that I never thought I could," said Chris Etienne of Providence, Rhode Island.

Etienne has been coming to camp since he was eight years old. Today, he's 16. They both say they plan to come back on staff as counselors and inspire campers to be comfortable in their own skin.

"There are some mean people in this world that will judge you, but there are also some kind people in this world that will take you in and be friends with you. And those are the people you should be hanging out with," Rodriguez said.

This year, camp was from Sunday, Aug. 20 to Sunday, Aug. 27 in Killingworth. Camp leaders say donations greatly support the program.

