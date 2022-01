An artist put dozens of penguins on the Guilford Green before the snow storm hit on Saturday.

Dispatchers said the penguins were put up overnight.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

NBC Connecticut

The artist who put them up wishes to remain anonymous and said he put them up to lift people's spirits during tough times.

Mysterious penguins popped on the Guilford Green before the storm 🐧😍❄️



Who’s the spirited suspect?! 👀🔍 🔦 @NBCConnecticut @SnowMonsterCT pic.twitter.com/GIP6iKvfqR — Caitlin Burchill (@newsyCaitlin) January 29, 2022

The artist said he doesn't know how long the penguins will stay on the Guilford Green.