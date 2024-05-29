As PACT Act reaches milestone, local leaders push for additional protections

Another 1 million veterans have been able to get healthcare and other benefits thanks to a change two years ago, but local advocates say the works not done.

The Biden Administration announced last week that the PACT Act, signed into law in 2022, helped 1 million veterans sign up for care and benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans and advocates celebrated the milestone Wednesday in Hartford.

“These aren’t gifts, these are benefits that are earned,” American Legion Department Services Official K. Robert Lewis said during a press conference at the State Veterans Memorial in Hartford.

The PACT Act made it easier for veterans to get healthcare and compensation if they were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange or other harmful chemicals.

Prior to the PACT Act, veterans had to prove exposure caused cancer, diabetes and other health issues. With the change, the VA presumes the exposure caused those problems.

“If you’re suffering from the effects of exposure to chemicals, hazardous substances, burn pits – no matter what,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) said.

Organizations say there are still veterans who are eligible but haven’t signed up.

Astrid Perez, a regional director for the Veterans Benefits Administration, said her staff has been holding community events to talk with veterans.

“We got basically every single, I would say, war from Vietnam and forward that were able to apply for new benefits that they didn’t know they were entitled to,” Perez said.

Lewis said veterans also need protection from organizations looking to make money on the process.

Veterans can sign up for free, but some companies offer to help them - for a portion of any bonus they receive.

Blumenthal is backing a federal bill that would require companies to get certification and penalize companies who violate protections.

It’s illegal to charge veterans when helping them apply for free benefits, but the law currently has no penalty.

Trajector Medical, which offers medical consultations to veterans looking to apply for disability benefits, said services like theirs should not be subject to the law.

“Trajector Medical gives veterans the freedom of choice, the opportunity to pay for medical expertise to support the disabilities they developed due to their service to their country,” the company said in a statement.

Lewis said anyone helping veterans apply for benefits should follow regulations.

“Predatory claim sharks have been an issue for more than 20 years, it’s even more so over the last five years,” Lewis said.