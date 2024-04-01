As players arrive, Hartford Yard Goats eye home opener

Yard Goats’ fans are counting down to another exciting season of baseball in Hartford.

Players and other team members from the Hartford Yard Goats arrived at Dunkin’ Park on Sunday.

“They left spring training in Arizona,” said Tim Restall, Hartford Yard Goats president.

The Yard Goats president tells us they landed in Connecticut on Sunday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

And it’s now time to check the place out and prepare to play.

“They'll get situated this week and then they'll start practicing. And then on Friday, they'll head up to Portland to play the Sea Dogs Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said Restall.

Stands will soon be packed at the stadium with the home opener on April 9.

On average last season, 6,300 fans per game turned out and that landed the Goats 2nd place in the Eastern League for home attendance.

There will be 69 home games and first up will be against Bowie Baysox.

“It's going to be exciting. A lot of things. We're going to be unveiling some new foods. We're going to be having some different announcements coming up,” said Restall.

For those heading to check out the action, one of the popular parking lots across from the ballpark is under construction.

You can still find spots in multiple lots and garages within a block or two of Dunkin’ Park. And they cost just $5.

NBC Connecticut is the exclusive television partner of the Hartford Yard Goats.