As Students Return to School, Doctors Expect Post-Holiday Increase in Respiratory Viruses

Students and teachers returning to the classroom after holiday break are reminded to stay home if they are sick, as doctors warn against a potential post-holiday surge in respiratory viruses.

"There is a lot of upper respiratory infections in the community, both COVID and influenza, at levels that we haven't seen in some time," said Dr. Craig Mittleman, who oversees Lawrence + Memorial Hospital's emergency department. "So, inevitably, with all of the people coming together, as they should have, we expect to see a bump, I think, in both influenza and COVID."

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has not issued any new guidance to schools returning from winter break, but the department is reminding parents to test children who are not feeling well or to take the child to their physician.

To avoid getting sick, doctors stress the basics including handwashing and wearing a mask when necessary.

"We often forget some of the basic fundamental things that still hold true and can help significantly, particularly if you are trying to prevent other family members in your household from getting sick," Mittleman said.

If someone is not feeling well, it is important to test early, according to Dr. Paul Anthony, an infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare.

"Get tested early because we have treatment available, but also so you don't spread it to others," Anthony said.

Anticipating a potential surge in cases after the holiday, schools in Norwich and New London handed out free take-home COVID tests to students before break.

"Testing at home, prior to deciding to come to work/school will benefit many," New London Superintendent Dr. Cynthia Ritchie, wrote in an email. "We have remained steady in promoting health and healthy habits with our staff, students and families. Staying home if not feeling well, frequent hand-washing, cleaning, mask-wearing (if needed), getting vaccinated, and testing (if one has symptoms) are all strategies our school community is familiar with."