As Wedding Season Approaches, Rescheduling Creating Conflict

Months, even years before the coronavirus struck Connecticut, people were planning weddings. Now they’re trying to adjust.

“The majority of my issues have been regarding just the unknown of whether my wedding is going to happen or not,” said Caitlin Charnysh of Enfield.

Charnysh and her fiance Dan Tremblay plan to get married September 18 but just in case, they’re exploring options, researching what a change of date would mean.

“If we were to reschedule our date are there any added associated fees with anything? Are we going to be paying more out of pocket if we were to move?” Charnysh wondered.

Charnysh said her venue is being very cooperative, working with her and fiancé, to find a solution.

That, however is not the case for everyone. The attorney general said his office has received several complaints about venues charging huge penalties for people making changes.

“I’m hearing that people are being told they have to pay tens of thousands of dollars for a postponement,” said Attorney General William Tong.

Tong is asking people to read their contracts carefully and make sure they know what they’re entitled to before discussing the matter with their venue.

“They should do everything they can to negotiate with their wedding venue and I’m hoping that wedding venues will do the best that they can to work with these folks,” he said.

If couples and venues aren’t able to compromise or If people think they’re being abused, Tong said they should file a formal complaint on the attorney general’s website or call the Department of Consumer Protection.

Saint Clements Castle in Portland is among the wedding venues trying to work with couples to find a compromise.

“Right now we are in communication with the couples, and we are rescheduling, postponing weddings on events up through June 7,” said Marketing Director Amanda Delzio.

While May 20 marks an opportunity for many Connecticut businesses to reopen, wedding venues are not among them. Until the governor gives the OK, Delzio is urging her clients to be flexible and advising many to reschedule.

“Their day is going to happen and we want their day to be special,” said Delzio. “They’re still going to get married. It just might not be on that date that they anticipated.”

So, as September 18 approaches, Charnysh and Tremblay have a decision to make. Charnysh said she’d be disappointed if her wedding doesn’t happen as scheduled but is willing to make a tough call.

“I would rather have everyone be safe and healthy and not have to be afraid to come to my wedding,” she said.