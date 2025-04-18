Asbestos found at Trumbull Center construction site

Town officials are investigating after getting reports of asbestos found in the fill at a construction site in Trumbull Center.

The town of Trumbull said there is a state investigation underway which is being overseen by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the state Department of Public Health (DPH).

DEEP found asbestos in materials such as adhesives and glues, but did not find friable or crumbly materials that have potential to be airborne, according to town officials.

DEEP and DPH officials are handling all of the clean-up, and they're working with the property owner to get the situation resolved as quickly as possible.

Town officials say the private property owner is cooperating with the investigation and will pay for the cleanup.

"The incident is unfortunate and upsetting. While it does not appear at this time that any significant public health concerns are present, the mere mention of such contaminants can be very unsettling for businesses, employees, residents and visitors to the area," the town said in a statement.

The town has asked that DEEP keeps residents and current business owners updated by holding briefings.

DEEP said they are still investigating and don't have a lot of information available at this time.