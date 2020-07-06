willington

Ashford Man Killed in Willington Motorcycle Crash

A man from Ashford has died after a motorcycle crash in Willington on Sunday afternoon.

State police said 59-year-old Timothy Bisaccia, of Ashford, was driving a motorcycle north on Willington Hill Road shortly before 2 p.m.

As he was driving near Mirtyl Road, state police said Bisaccia's motorcycle left the road and hit a rock.

Bisaccia was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

Anyone with information should contact TFC Evangelista at Troop C at (860) 896-3222 x8029.

