Invasive mosquito expected to return to Connecticut this summer

An invasive mosquito called the Asian tiger mosquito made a resurgence in population last year in Connecticut and experts say they expect them to continue to populate the months ahead.

The Asian tiger mosquito has been found in Milford, as well as other towns in New Haven and Fairfield counties, like New Haven, West Haven and Bridgeport.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The invasive species is becoming notorious in Connecticut for crashing summer cookouts because it likes densely populated coastal areas.

“The reason we associate this mosquito with people is that this mosquito does very well in containers that can be found around the home,” John Shepard, of the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Shepard says the mosquito is native to tropical climates.

It first popped up in Connecticut in 2006 in very small numbers, but last summer they collected 3,600 Asian tiger mosquitoes, which is nearly double the average amount in our state, he said.

“Once the mosquito starts to be more prevalent in certain parts of the state, it can be widely distributed either by wind currents as these mosquitoes fly or by human-mediated transport,” said Shepard.

They're identified by their tigerlike stripes and are considered a pest because they love to feed on humans from June to September.

They can also be a vector to transmit diseases like the Dengue and Zika viruses that can cause fevers, headaches and muscle aches. But, Shepard says it’s unlikely here because neither disease is in Connecticut, though he says the Department of Public Health does monitor this.

He says you can try to prevent mosquito bites of any kind, which would prevent transmission of other diseases like Triple E or West Nile Virus.

“Empty those containers routinely, make sure that things that are holding standing water, can be dumped out if possible or treated with water besides that are available at home centers and, garden centers,” said Shepard.

He also recommends E.P.A.-registered repellent.