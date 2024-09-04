Bridgeport

One taken to hospital after assault at Central High School in Bridgeport: police

One person has been taken to the hospital after an assault at a high school in Bridgeport, according to police.

They said they received a report around 11 a.m. on Wednesday of an assault involving two females at Central High School and one female was transported to an area hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.  

No additional information was immediately available.

