Manchester Asst. Principal Pushed by Student, Hospitalized With Injuries: Officials

An assistant principal is being treated in the hospital after a student pushed them down, causing them to fall at school in Manchester, according to the school district.

The incident happened at Bennet Academy on Main Street Friday morning. Manchester Public Schools said one of the school's assistant principals was injured in a fall after being pushed from behind by a student.

The staff member was transported to the hospital with injuries. The extent is unknown at this time.

"This was an extremely unfortunate incident and I appreciate the prompt response from security and medical staff in the building," the principal said in a statement to the school community.

The student is facing charges and school-based disciplinary consequences, according to the school district.

Bennet Academy houses fifth and sixth graders. No additional information was immediately available.