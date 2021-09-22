East Haven

Assisted Living Facility Employees Overdosed on the Job: Police

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Connecticut

East Haven police are investigating after two assisted living facility employees overdosed on fentanyl while on the job Wednesday.

According to police, a visiting nurse who stopped by to check on one of her patients at the Caroline Manor Assisted Living facility on Clark Avenue found the two employees overdosing on what investigators later determined was fentanyl. Emergency responders administered Narcan to both employees and they were then rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

The two employees were the only staff at the facility at the time and patients were left unsupervised during the incident, police said. No patients were hurt.

Police said they seized narcotics that were left in plain view. The investigation into the situation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

