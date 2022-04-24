At Least 1 Dead in Crash on Route 32 in Franklin

At least one person has died after a crash on Route 32 in Franklin early Sunday morning.

Yantic firefighters said they were called to a fatal crash on Route 32 near Tyler Drive in Franklin around 3 a.m.

Initial reports suggested the crash involved multiple vehicles and there was entrapment and a rollover, according to firefighters.

At one point, Lifestar was called, but was eventually canceled by a medic at the scene, they added.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities have not released details about the crash or about the person or people who died.

The crash remains under investigation.