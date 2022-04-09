Groton

At Least 1 Injured After Car Crashes Into Business in Groton, Causes Fire

Submitted Photo

At least one person is injured after a car crashed into a business in Groton and caused a fire on Saturday afternoon.

Groton Town Police said the car hit a building on Long Hill Road and both the car and building are on fire.

Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the fire.

A firefighter at the scene said the building that was hit is where the Northern Lights Smoke Shop is and at least one person is injured. It appears the car is fully inside of the business.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

It's unclear if the injuries are from someone in the car or from someone in the business.

At this time, Long Hill Road is closed from Poquonnock Road and Drozdyk Drive.

Local

Bridgeport 32 mins ago

Baby Believed to Have Been Taken by Biological Father in Bridgeport Found Safe: PD

Glastonbury 46 mins ago

Rollover Crash Closes Route 2 East in Glastonbury

There's no word on when the area will reopen.

This article tagged under:

Groton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us