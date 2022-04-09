At Least 1 Injured After Car Crashes Into Business in Groton, Causes Fire

At least one person is injured after a car crashed into a business in Groton and caused a fire on Saturday afternoon.

Groton Town Police said the car hit a building on Long Hill Road and both the car and building are on fire.

Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the fire.

A firefighter at the scene said the building that was hit is where the Northern Lights Smoke Shop is and at least one person is injured. It appears the car is fully inside of the business.

It's unclear if the injuries are from someone in the car or from someone in the business.

At this time, Long Hill Road is closed from Poquonnock Road and Drozdyk Drive.

There's no word on when the area will reopen.