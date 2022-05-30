At Least 1 Person Taken to Hospital After Head-On Collision in Franklin: Officials

At least one person was transported to the hospital on Monday after a head-on collision in Franklin, which Connecticut State Police said involved a reported ejection.

Around 7:50 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Meeting Hill House Road for a report of a head-on collision. State Police said LifeStar was called for a report of serious injuries.

At least one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

State police have not provided any more information.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Route 32 is shut down at this time. State police ask anyone in the area to seek an alternate route.