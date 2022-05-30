Franklin

At Least 1 Person Taken to Hospital After Head-On Collision in Franklin: Officials

Getty Images

At least one person was transported to the hospital on Monday after a head-on collision in Franklin, which Connecticut State Police said involved a reported ejection.

Around 7:50 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Meeting Hill House Road for a report of a head-on collision. State Police said LifeStar was called for a report of serious injuries.

At least one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

State police have not provided any more information.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Route 32 is shut down at this time. State police ask anyone in the area to seek an alternate route.

This article tagged under:

FranklinConnecticut State Policecar crash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us