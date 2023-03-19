vernon

At Least 1 Person Transported to Hospital After Crash in Vernon

Town of Vernon Fire Department

At least one person was transported to the hospital after a crash in Vernon on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a crash at the intersection of Hartford Turnpike and Center Road around 7:30 a.m.

According to firefighters, two cars were in the crash and there was moderate damage to both vehicles.

Everyone who was inside of the vehicles was out of them by the time emergency crews arrived.

Firefighters said at least one person was transported to the hospital. The extent of the person's injuries are unknown at this time.

