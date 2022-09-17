Norwich

At Least 2 Injured After 2 Boats Collide Near Fishers Island

Norwich Firefighters Local 892

At least two people are injured after two boats collided near Fishers Island on Saturday.

Norwich firefighters said they were responding to the area of Fishers Island shortly before 3 p.m.

Emergency crews from several companies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Sea Tow, City of Groton, Groton Long Point, Noank, Mystic, North Stonington, Norwich, Watch Hill, Groton Ambulance, Mystic River Ambulance and Lawrence + Memorial paramedics also responded to the scene.

According to firefighters, everyone has been accounted for and is being treated. Authorities have not released details on the extent of the injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us