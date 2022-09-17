At Least 2 Injured After 2 Boats Collide Near Fishers Island

At least two people are injured after two boats collided near Fishers Island on Saturday.

Norwich firefighters said they were responding to the area of Fishers Island shortly before 3 p.m.

Emergency crews from several companies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Sea Tow, City of Groton, Groton Long Point, Noank, Mystic, North Stonington, Norwich, Watch Hill, Groton Ambulance, Mystic River Ambulance and Lawrence + Memorial paramedics also responded to the scene.

According to firefighters, everyone has been accounted for and is being treated. Authorities have not released details on the extent of the injuries.