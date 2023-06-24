At least 2 kids transported to hospital after Waterbury crash

At least two kids were transported to the hospital after a crash in Waterbury on Saturday.

Firefighters said two vehicles were involved in the crash on Lakewood Road and Wolcott Street.

According to fire officials, at least two kids were transported to the hospital. One suffered superficial injuries and the other had a laceration to their face and arm.

It's possible other people were also transported to the hospital, but officials did not release other details.

The crash is under investigation.