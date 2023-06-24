Waterbury

At least 2 kids transported to hospital after Waterbury crash

Waterbury police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

At least two kids were transported to the hospital after a crash in Waterbury on Saturday.

Firefighters said two vehicles were involved in the crash on Lakewood Road and Wolcott Street.

According to fire officials, at least two kids were transported to the hospital. One suffered superficial injuries and the other had a laceration to their face and arm.

It's possible other people were also transported to the hospital, but officials did not release other details.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us